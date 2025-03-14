Las Vegas is known for unforgettable, history-making shows and those at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET have a chance at witnessing history in the 2025 Pennzoil 400. Christopher Bell takes center stage as he attempts to become just the ninth-ever driver -- and first since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 -- to win four straight NASCAR races, which will make Bell a popular option from the NASCAR DFS driver pool for daily Fantasy sports players when making NASCAR DFS picks.

Should you follow the trend and use Bell in 2025 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS lineups, or can you find better values by forming a NASCAR DFS strategy without him? Kyle Larson won last year's Pennzoil 400 for the second time in the four years and will also be popular for NASCAR DFS lineups. Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Pennzoil 400 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Las Vegas DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then at Daytona, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

For NASCAR at Las Vegas, McClure is high on Tyler Reddick ($10,200 on DraftKings and $13,000 on FanDuel). The 29-year-old had two top-three results over the first four races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, starting with a second-place finish at the Daytona 500. He finished fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings last year with a career-best 12 top-five finishes and 21 top-10 results.

Reddick is currently third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings as he could be on his way toward setting new career highs. He's had strong success in Las Vegas as well, finishing in the top 10 in five of his last seven NASCAR at Las Vegas races. He won his last race at an intermediate track like Las Vegas Motor Speedway by taking the Straight Talk Wireless 400 in October and he has eight top-four finishes over his last 15 intermediate track competitions.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Kyle Busch ($8,800 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel). The 39-year-old driver is coming off back-to-back top-five finishes and his three top-10 results over the first four NASCAR Cup Series races this year are tied for the most in the sport.

Busch, who is ninth all time with 63 NASCAR Cup Series victories, has four top-three results over his last eight NASCAR at Las Vegas races. He also has more wins than anyone in the 2025 Pennzoil 400 driver pool and his back-to-back top-10 results showcase he's still one of the top drivers in the sport. McClure expects Busch to be overlooked in NASCAR DFS picks, but given his recent success at Las Vegas and results this year, he sees value in him for 2025 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

