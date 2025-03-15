It's been a challenging start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season for one of the most successful all-time drivers still in the NASCAR DFS driver pool. Only two active drivers have more career NASCAR Cup Series victories than Brad Keselowski, but the 41-year-old is coming off his second DNF over four races this year and he's yet to finish better than 15th. Should daily Fantasy sports players expect a better result from Keselowski when making 2025 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS lineups for Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday?

Recent history doesn't favor Keselowski's outlook for 2025 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS picks as the veteran driver has just one finish inside the top 10 over his last six NASCAR at Las Vegas events. He does have three career victories there though, and given his recent struggles dropping his price, could there be value in using Keselowski in your NASCAR DFS strategy? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Pennzoil 400 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Las Vegas DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then at Daytona, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's Pennzoil 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2025 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Las Vegas, McClure is high on Denny Hamlin ($9,700 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel). The 44-year-old finished second at last week's Shriners Children's 500 and the 54-time NASCAR Cup Series winner looks to bring that success into Sunday. Hamlin has finished top-five in the final NASCAR Cup Series standings in five of the last six years and despite finishing eighth last year, he won three races for the second time in four seasons.

He's had at least one top-five stage finish in eight of his last nine NASCAR at Las Vegas races and has finished no worse than 11th in his last five Las Vegas runs. Hamlin has finished no worse than eighth in six of his last nine NASCAR at Las Vegas races and he's tied for the fifth-best average finish (12.3) over 26 all-time races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Kyle Busch ($8,800 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel). The 39-year-old driver is coming off back-to-back top-five finishes and his three top-10 results over the first four NASCAR Cup Series races this year are tied for the most in the sport.

Busch, who is ninth all time with 63 NASCAR Cup Series victories, has four top-three results over his last eight NASCAR at Las Vegas races. He also has more wins than anyone in the 2025 Pennzoil 400 driver pool and his back-to-back top-10 results showcase he's still one of the top drivers in the sport. McClure expects Busch to be overlooked in NASCAR DFS picks, but given his recent success at Las Vegas and results this year, he sees value in him for 2025 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2025 NASCAR at Las Vegas DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Las Vegas 2025? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, for a chance to cash in big on NASCAR DFS.