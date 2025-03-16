Christopher Bell looks to make history as the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four straight NASCAR races. If he does, he'll win at a track that has brought him a wide range of results with the 2025 Pennzoil 400 running from Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Bell has finished second in two of his last three NASCAR at Las Vegas events, both coming in fall races, while finishing outside the top 30 in three of 10 races at the speedway. Bell will be a popular part of a NASCAR DFS strategy despite his high price tag after winning three straight races, but will he return value to 2025 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS lineups?

Building NASCAR DFS lineups without Bell seems like a significant risk given his recent success, but it can allow you to pick other strong but not-as-expensive options like Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney or Denny Hamlin from the NASCAR at Las Vegas driver pool. Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Pennzoil 400 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Las Vegas DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then at Daytona, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Las Vegas, McClure is high on Tyler Reddick ($10,200 on DraftKings and $13,000 on FanDuel). Reddick began his sixth full-time NASCAR Cup Series season with a runner-up at the Daytona 500 and then finished third two weeks later at the Circuit of The Americas. The 29-year-old is coming off a career-best fourth-place finish in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with a consistency DFS players love. Reddick had 21 top-10 finishes and only Christopher Bell (23) had more than him.

Reddick finished second at last year's Pennzoil 400 while also coming in second in the first and second stage. He's finished no worse than eighth in five of his last seven NASCAR at Las Vegas events and he won the first stage in his last run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October before finishing 35th due to an accident. Reddick's been a top performer at intermediate tracks like Las Vegas, winning his last race on one at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 in October, and McClure expects these positive trends to continue at the Pennzoil 400.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Kyle Busch ($8,800 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel). The 39-year-old driver is coming off back-to-back top-five finishes and his three top-10 results over the first four NASCAR Cup Series races this year are tied for the most in the sport.

Busch, who is ninth all time with 63 NASCAR Cup Series victories, has four top-three results over his last eight NASCAR at Las Vegas races. He also has more wins than anyone in the 2025 Pennzoil 400 driver pool and his back-to-back top-10 results showcase he's still one of the top drivers in the sport. McClure expects Busch to be overlooked in NASCAR DFS picks, but given his recent success at Las Vegas and results this year, he sees value in him for 2025 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

