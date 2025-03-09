The Shriners Children's 500 has had eight winners from five teams over the last eight years. Before that stretch, Kevin Harvick won three straight Shriners Children's 500. Harvick retired from full-time racing after the 2023 season and won't be in the 2025 Shriners Children's 500 DFS driver pool, so is there another first-time winner waiting who could become a top scorer for Phoenix NASCAR DFS lineups? Christopher Bell, William Byron and Joey Logano have all won the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway over the last five years, so how should they factor into your NASCAR at Phoenix DFS strategy?

Bell is coming off two straight NASCAR Cup Series wins and Byron won his second straight Daytona 500, so they could both be popular options for NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday. Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Shriners Children's 500 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Phoenix DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then at Daytona, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

Top 2025 Shriners Children's 500 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Phoenix, McClure is high on Ross Chastain ($8,800 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel). The 32-year-old driver has three top-three finishes over his last six races at Phoenix Raceway. He won the fall race in 2023 after finishing second in the spring race earlier that year. He's also avoided the devastating outcomes that can torpedo a NASCAR DFS lineup, finishing in the top 20 in seven of eight races at Phoenix Raceway since 2021.

Chastain is priced well below drivers McClure expects the 32-year-old to finish ahead of on Sunday as just the 10th-most expensive driver in the NASCAR DFS driver pool. McClure expects Chastain to compete for a top-five finish. Chastain is tied for the second-best average finish (10.3) at 1-mile intermediate track races like the Shriners Children's 500 over the last 36 months as McClure projects Chastain to return value in NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Denny Hamlin ($9,700 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel). Hamlin was in a position for a strong start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the front of the Daytona 500 pack before a crash on the final lap resulted in a 24th-place finish. He followed with a sixth-place finish the following week in Atlanta and is one of the most successful drivers in the NASCAR at Phoenix driver pool. His 54 NASCAR Cup Series victories trail only Kyle Busch (63) for active drivers.

The 44-year-old driver has produced consistent results at Phoenix Raceway throughout his career, finishing 11th or better in seven of his last nine NASCAR at Phoenix races. Hamlin led 68 laps and finished third in each of the first two stages at last year's Shriners Children's 500 before finishing 11th, producing NASCAR DFS points outside of just his final finish. His 10.8 average finish over 39 career NASCAR at Phoenix events is third-best all-time. See which other drivers to roster here.

