The NASCAR Cup Series will make its season debut at Talladega Superspeedway for the 2025 Jack Link's 500 on Sunday. Christopher Bell leads NASCAR with three victories, yet he's third in the standings in part due to two results 29th or worse over his nine starts. Bell has never won at Talladega Speedway.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then last week, it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.



Top 2025 Jack Link's 500 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Talladega, McClure is high on Kyle Larson ($9,500 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). Larson is coming off a victory at the Food City 500 on April 13 before NASCAR took off last weekend for Easter. It was his second victory over his last four races and fifth top-10 result over his last six events. Larson finished in the top five four times during that span as he soared up the NASCAR Cup Series standings, currently in fourth place.

Larson finished fourth in his last NASCAR at Talladega race in October. He also finished fourth in the 2022 spring race at Talladega Superspeedway. Talladega hasn't been his most successful track, but that has factored into his price. With three finishes in the top 15 over his last six runs at Talladega, McClure sees value where Larson is being priced, given how often he's finished in the top five lately this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Tyler Reddick ($8,400 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel). Reddick has finished in the top 10 in two of his last four races and has three top-five results this year, which is tied for the fifth-most in NASCAR. The 27-year-old is seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after finishing a career-high fourth with a career-best 12 top-five results and 21 top-10 finishes last year.

Reddick took advantage of a crash on the final lap to sneak through an opening and win last year's spring race at Talladega Speedway, taking the GEICO 500. It was one of his three victories last season, which tied a career-high, and he's had at least one top-10 finish in a stage in each of his last three NASCAR at Talladega events. Reddick has also led multiple laps in three straight NASCAR at Talladega events and given his price, McClure sees value in adding Reddick to Jack Link's 500 NASCAR DFS picks. See which other drivers to roster here.





