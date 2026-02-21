The 2026 Autotrader 400 takes place on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, and recent NASCAR at Atlanta winners will be highly coveted for NASCAR DFS lineups. Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and William Byron have all prevailed at EchoPark Speedway over the last few years, which also means they'll set back your NASCAR Atlanta DFS salary cap quite a bit. Thus, finding value will be essential for the Autotrader 400 2026, as the key to winning daily Fantasy racing contests is making the most of your undervalued picks.

Ricky Stenhouse is 0 for 18 in NASCAR at Atlanta starts, but he's been sizzling at the track as of late. He has five straight top 15s at EchoPark, including three top-6 finishes over his last four races. Making him one of your 2026 Autotrader 400 DFS picks could be an option as he looks to build off his runner-up last week at Daytona. Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Autotrader 400 2026 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Atlanta DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. His model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021, including 11 last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's Autotrader 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2026 Autotrader 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Atlanta, McClure is high on Austin Cindric ($8,500 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). Cindric drives for Team Penske, which recently collected Atlanta victories in 2021, 2023 and 2024. But the operator of the No. 2 car has his own merits at this track. Of his last seven NASCAR Atlanta starts, Cindric has five finishes in the top 12, in addition to winning four separate stages over this span. Two of Cindric's three Cup Series victories have come on similar drafting tracks, as there are several data points making him worthy of your NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering William Byron ($9,700 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel), who won at Atlanta in both 2023 and 2022. No full-time driver currently on the Cup Series has more victories at this track than Byron. While he came up short in his bid to three-peat at Daytona last week, EchoPark, like Daytona, is a drafting track, so Byron has experienced overwhelming success on these types of circuits. Coming off a season in which he finished among the top five in the final NASCAR standings for the third year in a row, Byron is worth his DFS prices on FanDuel and DraftKings. See which other drivers to roster here.

New users can check out the latest Kalshi bonus code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

How to set 2026 NASCAR at Atlanta DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the Autotrader 400 2026, and which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, for a chance to cash in big on NASCAR DFS.