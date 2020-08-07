Michigan International Speedway will host a pair of NASCAR Cup Series races this weekend. The 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 takes place on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, while the 2020 Consumers Energy 400 follows on Sunday. That means twice the action for NASCAR DFS players. Kevin Harvick is at the top of the NASCAR standings and is a three-time winner in Michigan, so he could be a popular option for NASCAR DFS lineups this weekend.

However, the NASCAR DFS driver pool is loaded with eight other drivers who have previously won at this venue. Before making any NASCAR DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine daily Fantasy millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Saturday's 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400, McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr. at $12,800 on FanDuel and $10,800 on DraftKings. After winning the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series championship and finishing second the last two seasons, Truex hasn't been as dominant in 2020, but he's still consistently fighting his way to the front with 11 top-10 and five top-five finishes.

Truex won at Martinsville earlier this season and has finished third or better in three of his last four starts. Last season, he cracked the top five in both races at Michigan, giving him eight top-five finishes there during his illustrious career.

McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Erik Jones ($10,000 on FanDuel, $8,800 on DraftKings). Jones is still on the outside looking in as he looks to make his third consecutive NASCAR playoff appearance. He's 18th in the standings and needs to get inside the top 16 to advance to the postseason.

However, he's put together four top-six finishes in his last eight starts. Jones also finished third at the 2017 Pure Michigan 400 and had a fourth-place finish at Michigan during his only Xfinity Series start there.

How to set 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can see every pick here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the 2020 FireKeepers Casino 400? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR at Michigan.