The combination of asphalt and granite at New Hampshire Motor Speedway makes it one of the most unique venues on the NASCAR schedule. On Sunday, the top drivers in the sport will have to take on that challenge without practice or qualifying. The 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 begins at 3 p.m. ET and Aric Almirola is on the pole after winning the random draw to determine the 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 starting grid. Daily Fantasy NASCAR players will now need to decide whether to put Almirola into their NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday given that the pole isn't always beneficial for DFS scoring.

NASCAR Cup Series leader Kevin Harvick drew the seventh position and could be one of the most popular options in the NASCAR DFS driver pool after winning three of the last five races at "The Magic Mile." However, Harvick comes at a steep price and affording him in tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings will require you to be disciplined with the rest of your cap space. Before making any NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine daily Fantasy millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

For the 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, McClure is high on Jimmie Johnson at $9,300 on FanDuel and $8,700 on DraftKings. The 44-year-old NASCAR legend is on the outside looking in for a spot in the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs in his final full-time season, but he'll hope a return to Loudon can help get him back on track.

Johnson has three victories at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and has been extremely consistent on "The Magic Mile." He's recorded 22 top-10 finishes in 34 career starts in New Hampshire and only finished outside the top 15 once there in his last seven starts.

McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Kyle Busch ($12,600 on FanDuel, $9,300 on DraftKings). The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion hasn't won yet in 2020 after finding victory lane at least four times in each of the last five seasons.

However, he's still ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has had plenty of success at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Busch has three victories at The Magic Mile and recorded 11 top-five finishes there in 28 career starts (39.3 percent) in the NASCAR Cup Series.

