Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Cole Custer on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kentucky Speedway ( 1:24 )

Kansas Speedway has been a fixture on the NASCAR Cup Series since 2001, and the 1.5-mile asphalt oval will host its first event of the 2020 NASCAR schedule on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 won't have qualifying or practice, so track history could be important. NASCAR DFS players could eye past winners like Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski when they fill out their lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

All three of those drivers have multiple wins at Kansas and are also among the most expensive options in the NASCAR DFS driver pool. However, affording drivers who have had consistent success at this track will also mean packing plenty of value into your NASCAR DFS lineups. Before making any NASCAR DFS picks for Thursday night, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine daily Fantasy millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Thursday's 2020 Super Start Batteries 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 on Thursday, McClure is high on Christopher Bell at $8,000 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings. The 25-year-old is a NASCAR Cup Series rookie after winning 15 times on the Xfinity Series in the last two seasons. He also won on the Xfinity Series at Kansas Speedway in 2017.

So far this season, Bell has collected five top-10 finishes and one top-five, which came at Pocono last month. Bell has done all that despite starting outside in eight of the last 10 races and has improved on his starting position in each of those starts to help pile up NASCAR daily Fantasy points.

McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Martin Truex Jr. ($12,700 on FanDuel, $10,600 on DraftKings), who has two NASCAR Cup Series wins at Kansas Speedway. After winning 23 times in the last four seasons alone, Truex has only one once during the 2020 NASCAR schedule at Martinsville.

However, he's still running seventh in the 2020 NASCAR standings and he's collected bonus points for leading laps in 12 of his 18 starts so far this season. A crash took Truex out at Texas last week after leading 15 laps, but he finished second on a 1.5-mile oval the week prior at Kentucky in a race where he led an impressive 57 laps, so he should have his setup dialed in for Kansas this weekend.

How to set 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can see every pick here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the 2020 Super Start Batteries 400? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR at Kansas.