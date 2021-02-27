The 2021 NASCAR season continues on Sunday with the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway after two weekends at Daytona. The series championship was awarded at Homestead-Miami for well over a decade, but now the 1.5-mile oval has been moved forward in the NASCAR schedule. This will be the first 1.5-mile oval race of the season after starting with a superspeedway and road course, which means NASCAR daily Fantasy players will need to adjust their strategy yet again.

NASCAR changed its aerodynamics packages for speedways between one and two miles two seasons ago, which created plenty of exciting racing. Stars like Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick could be popular options in the NASCAR DFS driver pool thanks to their past speedway successes, but who will be the best value on Sunday, and who should you target in your 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR DFS lineups? Before finalizing your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2021 Dixie Vodka 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Homestead-Miami, McClure is high on Kyle Busch ($12,000 on FanDuel and $11,800 on DraftKings). Busch won the NASCAR Cup Series in 2015 and 2019 with wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the final race of the season and he's finished sixth or better in his last six starts there.

Busch's only win of the 2020 NASCAR season came on the 1.5-mile oval at Texas Motor Speedway and he has a total of 107 top-five finishes in 280 starts on speedways between one and two miles. He'll look to build off of top-six finishes in his last three races on 1.5-mile ovals to conclude the 2020 season.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering William Byron at $9,500 on FanDuel and $9,100 on DraftKings. The 23-year-old captured the first win of his career last season in the Daytona night race and made the NASCAR playoffs for a second consecutive season.

After suffering engine failure and finishing 39th at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2019, Byron rebounded to finish ninth at the 2020 Dixie Vodka 400 in June. It was his best finish ever at the track in three starts and he also took third at the 2017 Ford EcoBoost 300 on his way to winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship as a 19-year-old.

How to set 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can see every pick here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday's 2021 Dixie Vodka 400? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR at Miami.