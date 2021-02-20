Weather essentially turned the 2021 Daytona 500 into a night race, but that didn't quell the excitement as Michael McDowell won with a last-lap pass. Now the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series will continue at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday as they move to the Daytona Road Course for the 2021 O'Reilly Auto Parts 253. Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. have established themselves as the two most dominant road racers in the sport in recent years, but they're also the most expensive options in the NASCAR DFS driver pool for Sunday.That means finding more affordable drivers with upside to get into your NASCAR DFS lineups for the second ever race on the DIS Road Course will be pivotal.

Kyle Busch won the 2021 Busch Clash on the road course last week during Daytona Speedweek, but will his good fortune (Elliott and Ryan Blaney crashed on the second-to-last turn to allow Busch to take the checkered flag) translate to a 70-lap race? Before finalizing your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2021 O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal 2021 O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

For the Daytona road race, McClure is high on Tyler Reddick ($7,000 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings). The 2018 and 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion had a solid rookie season, finishing 19th in the standings after recording nine top-10s and three top-fives in 2020.

Reddick proved to be a formidable road racer despite the general lack of experience, finishing 12th on the Charlotte Roval, 18th in the first ever race on the Daytona Road Course and fourth in the 2021 Busch Clash on the same track last week. Reddick has four top-five finishes in eight career starts on road courses while in the Xfinity Series and the 25-year-old would love to establish the No. 8 Chevrolet as one to watch in road races going forward.

Part of his optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Chase Elliott at $14,000 on FanDuel and $10,700 on DraftKings. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion is pretty well established at this point as the best road racer in the sport, winning each of the last four regular-season road races and capturing five of his 11 career cup wins on road courses.

Elliott led four laps on the Daytona Road Course last week in the 2021 Busch Clash and was in a dogfight with Ryan Blaney for the win before contact with Blaney allowed Busch to sneak by both drivers for the win, leaving Elliott as the runner-up. And the 25-year-old absolutely dominated the 2020 GoBowling 235 at the DIS Road Course, leading 34 of 65 laps on his way to a win at the first ever NASCAR Cup Series on the track.

