The NASCAR Cup Series heads west this week for the 2021 Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 1 1/2-mile asphalt oval with 20-degree banking delivers fast, side-by-side racing. NASCAR has implemented a competition-based formula to set the field for Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET green flag, with perennial NASCAR DFS standout Kevin Harvick on the pole and William Byron sharing the front row of the 2021 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2021 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Las Vegas, McClure is high on Ryan Blaney at $10,700 on FanDuel and $10,800 on DraftKings. Blaney is currently 24th in the NASCAR standings after sub-par efforts at the Daytona 500 (30th) and Dixie Vodka 400 (29th). He starts Sunday's race from the 26th position.

However, Blaney is consistently fast at Las Vegas, as the 27-year-old has recorded six top-10s in nine starts at the 1 1/2-mile oval. Blaney ran 11th at the 2020 Pennzoil 400 and then posted a seventh-place finish at the South Point 400 fall race en route to placing ninth in the final points standings. Blaney has piloted his Team Penske Ford to three of his four career NASCAR Cup Series victories, and McClure is high on his chances at Las Vegas.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Joey Logano at $13,000 on FanDuel and $10,000 on DraftKings. Logano is a two-time champ at Las Vegas, having taken the checkered flag at the 2019 and 2020 Pennzoil 400s.

Logano is currently third in the points standings, having been in contention until the final lap of the Daytona 500 before finishing 12th and then placing second at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 on Daytona's road course. Logano has 10 top-10 finishes in 15 previous runs at Las Vegas, a record McClure sees continuing Sunday in the Pennzoil 400 2021.

How to set 2021 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS lineups

