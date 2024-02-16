Last year's Daytona 500 saw Ricky Stenhouse Jr. break a 199-race drought without a victory, which shows you can find valuable NASCAR DFS picks from anywhere in the Daytona 500 DFS driver pool. Stenhouse was likely an afterthought for many daily Fantasy players, who instead zeroed in their NASCAR DFS strategy on bigger names like Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. The Great American Race takes place at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, so which combination of highly-priced stars and drivers that can be rostered at a discount should you deploy for 2024 Daytona 500 DFS picks?

Bubba Wallace could be an option to consider and wouldn't do too much damage to your NASCAR DFS salary cap on either FanDuel or DraftKings. His average finish of 10.7 over the last six races at Daytona International Speedway is best among all drivers over that stretch. Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Daytona 500 2024 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Daytona DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's Daytona 500.

Top 2024 Daytona 500 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Daytona, McClure is high on Kyle Busch. Over his last five Daytona 500 starts, Busch has led at some point in four of them, for a total of 85 laps led. His success at this track extends beyond the Daytona 500 as Busch has an average finish of 15.0 over all races over the last three years at Daytona International Speedway. Just two other drivers have a better average finish during this stretch.

Busch picked up one of his three victories last season at Talladega, which is the only other superspeedway track on the Cup Series, so he's very comfortable on these types of circuits. Over his last eight superspeedway starts, Busch has five top 10s, and he's led for multiple laps in each of his last 11 starts on these types of tracks. He's also backed by a three-time Daytona 500 winner in Richard Childress Racing, so Busch is well-positioned for a great showing on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Brad Keselowski. The 40-year-old finished eighth in the Cup Series standings last year in a season that included 16 top-10 finishes with seven top-five results. Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series Champion, is one of the most experienced drivers in the 2024 Daytona 500 driver pool at Daytona International Speedway, making this his 53rd start at the track.

He finished second in his last competition at Daytona International Speedway in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August. He has three victories at the speedway, most recently winning in February 2022 and has four top-10 finishes in his last six races there. Keselowski has the skill, experience and expertise for another finish toward the top of the 2024 Daytona 500 leaderboard, making him a value for Daytona 500 NASCAR DFS lineups this Sunday. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2024 NASCAR at Daytona DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks.

