Since 2013, the spring NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway has been the Toyota Owners 400, but just because Toyota is in the name doesn't mean the car has dominated the event. Four of the 10 Toyota Owners 400 races have been won by Toyota drivers and members of Joe Gibbs Racing, most recently Denny Hamlin in 2022. Joe Gibbs Racing is highlighted by Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell, who have the shortest NASCAR at Richmond odds on Sunday starting at 7 p.m. ET. Which drivers should you include in your NASCAR DFS lineups?

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 16 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

For NASCAR at Richmond, McClure is high on Denny Hamlin ($14,000 on FanDuel and $11,200 on DraftKings). Hamlin won this event in 2022 and has four top-two finishes over his last two six competitions at Richmond Raceway. He's on a dominant stretch at Richmond Raceway matched by few others currently in the sport. Hamlin has finished sixth or better in 13 of his last 16 NASCAR at Richmond starts.

The 43-year-old driver is fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings early into this season, highlighted by his victory at Bristol on March 17. He has finished in the top five in the final NASCAR Cup Series standings each of the previous five seasons, with 20 victories over those five years. Hamlin is one of the most popular options in the NASCAR DFS driver pool every week, but given his dominance at Richmond Raceway over nearly the last decade, McClure sees it as a risk not to have Hamlin in Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Martin Truex Jr. ($13,000 on FanDuel and $10,800 on DraftKings). Truex has four straight top-10 finishes, including finishing second at Bristol on March 17. He led at least 50 laps in back-to-back races outside of last week's road course competition and has the early lead atop the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Treux has won three of his last nine events at Richmond Raceway with seven top-five results over his last 10 runs there. The 43-year-old has finished in the top 10 in 12 of 15 races at Richmond Raceway since switching from a Chevrolet car to a Toyota. All three of his victories there have also come since joining Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019 and with a talented team behind him and off to a strong start this season, McClure expects another big performance for Treux as one of his NASCAR DFS picks. See which other drivers to roster here.

