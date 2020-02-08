NASCAR DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy picks, lineups for 2020 Clash at Daytona

The 2020 Clash at Daytona runs on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The preseason exhibition has taken place one week before the Daytona 500 since 1979, and the 75-lap race gives the top drivers in NASCAR a chance to test their setup on the famed 2.5-mile oval. It's also a chance to fine-tune your NASCAR DFS strategy, with FanDuel and DraftKings offering plenty of tournaments, cash games and 50-50s.

Joey Logano won the 2018 NASCAR championship, 2015 Daytona 500 and 2017 Clash at Daytona. Accordingly, he's one of the most expensive options in the NASCAR DFS driver pool. Before you lock in any NASCAR DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS advice from SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

To finish out the 2019 season in Homestead, McClure was all over Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick on both sites. The result: Truex finished second and Harvick finished fourth, giving daily fantasy players a huge boost. Now, he's turned his attention to the invitation-only 2020 Busch Clash at Daytona and only sharing his picks here.

Top Clash at Daytona NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2020 Busch Clash at Daytona, McClure is banking on reigning Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin at $9,600 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Hamlin won six times in 2019 on his way to a fourth-place finish in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings. And he led 30 laps on his way to his second Daytona 500 victory in just four seasons.

Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Toyota has been perfected for getting to the front of the pack and staying there, as Hamlin has now led at least one lap in 20 of his last 25 regular-season appearances at Daytona. And he has three career victories in the Clash at Daytona (2005, 2014, 2016).

McClure's optimal Clash at Daytona DFS strategy also involves rostering Chase Elliott ($8,900 on DraftKings, $9,000 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old added three more wins to his resume in 2019, giving him six in his last two seasons. He's also finished top 10 in the NASCAR standings in his first four seasons since joining the NASCAR Cup Series.

The son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott got over the superspeedway hump last season with a win at Talladega in the GEICO 500. Elliott has two top-10 finishes in three starts at the Clash at Daytona.

How to set your Clash at Daytona DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a value driver with a strong track record at Daytona. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NASCAR DFS tournament lineup for the 2020 Busch Clash at Daytona? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NASCAR at Daytona.