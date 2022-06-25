Daniel Suarez made history two weeks ago when he became the first Mexican-born driver to win in the NASCAR Cup Series. After a week off, he'll see if history can repeat itself when he races in the 2022 Ally 400. Suarez showed well for himself in last year's NASCAR at Nashville event, when he finished seventh after starting 22nd in the field, but should you include him in your NASCAR DFS lineups this Sunday?

Suarez is 17th in the point standings this season, but already is one top-five finish shy of his career best total of four, and has led for a career-high 203 total laps. Can you count on Suarez to keep things up this weekend, or are other winners from earlier this season like Ross Chastain, Joey Logano or Denny Hamlin better options out of the NASCAR DFS driver pool? Before making any NASCAR DFS picks for the 2022 Ally 400, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Nashville DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Last race, McClure was high on Austin Cindric in his Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, and he finished fifth after starting 25th. Prior to that, McClure featured Joey Logano, who won the Enjoy Illinois 300. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last season. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2022 NASCAR at Nashville race. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2022 Ally 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Nashville, McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr., who is listed at $9,700 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Truex Jr. is still looking for his first win of the season, but he's come close in a few races this year. He'll try to rebound after a disappointing showing in Sonoma, where he took his second-worst finish in 2022.

Truex Jr. finished 26th at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 after starting 28th, but he has bounced back well after other subpar finishes this year. After a crash ended his race at the Goodyear 400, he came in sixth at Kansas the following week. Prior to that, he placed eighth in Atlanta after another crash took him out of the Ruoff Mortgage 500K in Phoenix. Truex Jr. finished 22nd in last year's NASCAR at Nashville race, but started 35th, so he'll provide value if he is able to advance through the pack in similar fashion on Sunday.

Another part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Kevin Harvick ($8,500 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel). Harvick finished fourth in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on June 12 after starting 23rd. Although he is still looking for his first win since September of 2020, he is sixth this season among all drivers in average finishing position, at 13.4.

Harvick finished fifth in the 2021 Ally 400, and took ninth in the second race stage. On intermediate tracks similar to Nashville Superspeedway, Harvick has been one of the best drivers in the Cup Series in recent seasons. In 17 races on intermediate tracks since 2021, Harvick took eight top-five finishes, including two out of five races this season. Harvick is 10th in quality passes this year, with 890, so his upside to battle forward and place well provides upside for daily Fantasy owners whether he wins or not.

How to set 2022 NASCAR at Nashville DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday's 2022 Ally 400? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.