The 2020 NASCAR schedule is already halfway gone after running 13 races in just two months since the restart in May. On Wednesday night the top drivers will descend on Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race. The exhibition race is usually held at Charlotte Motor Speedway but was moved to Bristol due to COVID-19 concerns. The iconic venue is a convenient alternative for one of NASCAR's biggest nights. With big money on the line in NASCAR DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s for the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol, NASCAR daily Fantasy players will be scouring the NASCAR DFS driver pool in search of value.

Cole Custer provided a huge boost to those that rostered him in their NASCAR DFS lineups last week with a win at Kentucky and now he'll start eighth in the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race field. Can the rookie come up big again as one of the cheaper options available for Wednesday night? And what other drivers should you be targeting when the green flag drops at 8:30 p.m. ET? Before making any NASCAR DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert, Mike McClure.

He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also ranked Kevin Harvick No. 1 for his win in Indianapolis and then his top value play Cole Custer went on to win last week at Kentucky. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

For the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race on Wednesday, McClure is high on Denny Hamlin ($13,000 on FanDuel, $10,100 on DraftKings). Hamlin kicked off his season with a win at the 2020 Daytona 500, becoming the first back-to-back champion at Daytona since Sterling Marlin did it in 1994 and 1995. However, Hamlin's success didn't stop there.

He went on to win at Darlington, Homestead-Miami and Pocono, and he and Kevin Harvick will enter Wednesday night as the only two drivers with four wins so far this season. Hamlin won the 2015 NASCAR All-Star Race and he's a two-time winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, including a win there last summer at the Bass Pro Shops/NRA Night Race.

McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Chase Elliott ($11,500 on FanDuel, $9,700 on DraftKings), who is currently fourth in the points standings. Elliott is only 24, but he's already in his fifth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series and he'll be making his fifth consecutive appearance in the NASCAR All-Star Race.

He's finished seventh or better in three of his four all-star starts, and while he'd love to be going back to Charlotte where he won the 2020 Alsco Uniforms 500, he's also run well at Bristol. Elliott has three top-five finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway and he led 88 laps at the Supermarket Heroes 500 last month. He even led with under five laps to go before a disappointing 22nd-place finish.

