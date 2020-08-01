Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Cole Custer on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kentucky Speedway ( 1:24 )

NASCAR daily Fantasy games have grown in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic with many other sports on hold for months. Even as many sports make their return, there will still be plenty on the line in NASCAR DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings this Sunday for the 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET from New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and the 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 starting grid has been determined by random draw.

Aric Almirola will be on the pole, while five-time 2020 winner Denny Hamlin will start alongside him in the front row. However, with points being awarded for how many spots ahead of your starting position you can finish, owners could be looking deeper into the NASCAR DFS driver pool for value in their 2020 Foxwoods 301 DFS lineups. Before making any NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine daily Fantasy millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, McClure is high on Christopher Bell at $9,000 on FanDuel and $10,100 on DraftKings. The 25-year-old won 15 times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series the past two seasons to earn a full-time ride in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Bell has five top-10 finishes in 2020, and four of those came in races where he started in 34th position or worse. That passing ability gives him plenty of scoring upside and he'll have the ability to rack up points again on Sunday after drawing 35th position.

McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Kyle Busch ($12,600 on FanDuel, $9,300 on DraftKings). The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion hasn't won yet in 2020 after finding victory lane at least four times in each of the last five seasons.

However, he's still ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has had plenty of success at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Busch has three victories at The Magic Mile and recorded 11 top-five finishes there in 28 career starts (39.3 percent) in the NASCAR Cup Series.

