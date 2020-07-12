Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Ryan Blaney talks supporting Bubba Wallace ( 2:01 )

With plenty on the line in NASCAR DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, submitting optimal NASCAR DFS lineups for Sunday's 2020 Quaker State 400 is imperative. Before the green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET at Kentucky Speedway, you need to squeeze value out of every dollar spent. Without practice and qualifying to help you, track history and recent success using NASCAR's new aerodynamics package at 1.5-mile ovals will be key to your success. Who should you roster with your 2020 Quaker State 400 DFS picks?

Brad Keselowski is a three-time winner at Kentucky, but he finished 20th there last season after NASCAR implemented its new rules. Meanwhile, Kurt Busch is the defending Quaker State 400 champion after winning by a nose over brother Kyle in a thrilling finish last year and could be a popular option in the NASCAR DFS driver pool. Before making any NASCAR DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert, Mike McClure.

He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 last week for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2020 Quaker State 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2020 Quaker State 400 on Sunday, McClure is high on Cole Custer ($7,700 on FanDuel, $6,900 on DraftKings). The 22-year-old got his first full-time ride in the NASCAR Cup Series this season with Stewart Haas Racing and is coming off his second top-10 finish of the season after taking fifth at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Custer has run well at 1.5-mile ovals already this season, finishing ninth at Phoenix and carding top-20 finishes at Atlanta, Las Vegas and Charlotte. Custer also won the 2019 Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway on the NASCAR Xfinity Series and had three top-five finishes there in five career Xfinity Series starts.

McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering William Byron ($9,400 on FanDuel, $8,600 on DraftKings). The 22-year-old joined Rick Hendrick's team when he was just 20 and has proven himself to be one of NASCAR's brightest young stars in the two seasons since. Byron finished 11th in the NASCAR standings last season and is currently in 14th place after collecting several strong finishes in the last month.

Byron has finished 14th or better in five of his last six races and will hope to use his past success at Kentucky to continue to move up the standings. Byron won the 2016 Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 on the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, finished seventh at Kentucky on the Xfinity Series in 2017, and has two top-20 finishes there since joining the NASCAR Cup Series.

