The NASCAR schedule took a week-long break to recover from a grueling week on the dirt at Bristol. Now, the NASCAR Cup Series will be back in action and under the lights on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway for the 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500. The 0.526-mile oval at Martinsville has hosted NASCAR events since 1948, and the hard braking and smooth acceleration required in the lightly-banked turns will make for plenty of difficult NASCAR DFS picks.

Chase Elliott captured a win at Martinsville last November on his way to winning a series championship and could be a popular option for NASCAR DFS lineups on Saturday night. However, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and the Busch Brothers all have multiple wins here and can't be overlooked in the NASCAR DFS driver pool. Before finalizing your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2021 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Martinsville DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis.

His model has also nailed seven of the top 10 finishers in three of the last four races. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

For NASCAR at Martinsville, McClure is high on Alex Bowman at $9,200 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Bowman started the year by winning another pole at the Daytona 500, but lasted only 13 laps before a crash took him out. He then finished in the top 10 in three of his next six races.

Bowman finished third in Atlanta before a disappointing 22nd-place run at Bristol. Now, he'll return to Martinsville, where he should have plenty of confidence after finishing sixth in both races held there in 2020. Bowman will start in 20th on Saturday night, but that also gives him the potential to earn passing points on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Kyle Busch at $10,500 on FanDuel and $9,800 on DraftKings. Busch has finished in the top five in more than half of his 31 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville and is a two-time winner at "The Paperclip."

Busch has struggled to find much momentum since winning the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but he's recorded two top-fives in his last four starts and Martinsville presents a big opportunity. Busch finished fifth or better with two wins in eight starts there from 2015 to 2019 and finished ninth in the penultimate race of the 2020 season at Martinsville.

