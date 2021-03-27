The NASCAR Cup Series has already provided us with plenty of excitement, but on Sunday we'll see racing like we haven't seen in over 50 years at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 2021 Food City Dirt Race will be the first Cup race on dirt since 1970 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds and it's already one of the most highly-anticipated races in recent memory. In his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell has a win and three top-10 finishes. As a dirt specialist, he'll try to make history on Sunday.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis.

His model has also nailed seven of the top 10 finishers the last three weeks. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2021 Food City Dirt Race NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Bristol, McClure is high on Mike Marlar at $7,200 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. Marlar is an established dirt racer who won the 2018 World of Outlaws Late Model Series championship and will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut as a ringer for MBM Motorsports.

Marlar previously raced for MBM Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on dirt at Eldora Speedway in 2019 and collected a fourth-place finish despite starting in 23rd at the Eldora Dirt Derby. Marlar also won the 2020 Butterball Memorial, and his penchant for dirt makes him a strong value play for daily Fantasy NASCAR lineups this week.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Kyle Larson at $14,000 on FanDuel and $12,000 on DraftKings. The 28-year-old is in the midst of an excellent first season with Hendrick Motorsports, winning in Las Vegas and collecting four other top-10 finishes in his first six races to enter the weekend second in the NASCAR standings.

Larson won the 2020 Chili Bowl Nationals and ran a full schedule of dirt races to close out last season. He defended his championship at the 2021 Chili Bowl Nationals, and his recent success on dirt combined with his hot start in the NASCAR Cup Series make him a must-roster on Sunday.

