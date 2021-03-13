Phoenix Raceway has been hosting the NASCAR Cup Series since 19,88 and on Sunday it will host its 50th cup event. The green flag drops on the 2021 Instacart 500 at 3:30 p.m. ET and Kevin Harvick could be one of the most highly-owned drivers in NASCAR DFS lineups thanks to a staggering nine career victories on the one-mile asphalt oval. However, other drivers with multiple wins at Phoenix in the 2021 Instacart 500 starting lineup include Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Ryan Newman.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott won the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship last season with a win in Phoenix at the Season Finale 500, and he'd love to get a win on Sunday to vault himself near the top of the NASCAR standings. So who in the NASCAR DFS driver pool should you target for NASCAR at Phoenix? Before finalizing your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2021 Instacart 500 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal 2021 Instacart 500 NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

For NASCAR at Phoenix, McClure is high on Kyle Larson at $9,600 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. Larson wound up with Hendrick Motorsports this offseason and looked like he hasn't missed a beat since getting back into the car.

Larson began the year with a 10th-place finish in the Daytona 500 and, after a poor showing on the Daytona Road Course, he took fourth at Homestead-Miami and won last week in Las Vegas. He's now third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, and his success at Phoenix Raceway should have him feeling confident heading into the weekend. Larson has finished sixth or better in his last four starts on the lightly-banked one-mile oval.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Christopher Bell at $8,500 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings. The 26-year-old shined with a small racing team during his rookie season, earning seven top-10 finishes, including a fourth-place finish at the Pocono Organics 325 and a third in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

Since joining Joe Gibbs Racing, one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport, Bell has continued to prove that he's one of the brightest young stars in NASCAR. Bell led 32 laps before finishing 16th in the Daytona 500 and then won on the Daytona Road Course during the second weekend of the season. Last week, he finished seventh in Las Vegas and is a serious threat to contend again on Sunday.

How to set 2021 Instacart 500 NASCAR DFS lineups

