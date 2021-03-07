Following almost a month of racing in the Sunshine State, the NASCAR Cup Series travels west to Sin City for the 2021 Pennzoil 400. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with defending champion Denny Hamlin racing from the sixth spot in the 2021 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup. Kevin Harvick, who could be one of the most popular NASCAR DFS picks, is on the pole based on NASCAR's performance-metrics formula.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2021 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Las Vegas, McClure is high on Aric Almirola at $8,600 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. Almirola is off to a slow start to the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, finishing 34th in the Daytona 500, 17th in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253, and 30th in last week's Dixie Vodka 400.

Almirola has tasted plenty of success in Las Vegas, though, running sixth in the 2018 fall race, seventh in the 2019 spring race and 10th in the 2018 spring race. Almirola is still searching for his third career Cup Series victory to back up his 2014 Coke Zero 400 win and his victory at the 2018 1000Bulbs.com 500. Lock him into your 2021 Pennzoil 400 DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Joey Logano at $13,000 on FanDuel and $10,000 on DraftKings. Logano is a two-time champ at Las Vegas, having taken the checkered flag at the 2019 and 2020 Pennzoil 400s.

Logano is currently third in the points standings, having been in contention until the final lap of the Daytona 500 before finishing 12th and then placing second at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 on Daytona's road course. Logano has 10 top-10 finishes in 15 previous runs at Las Vegas, a record McClure sees continuing Sunday in the Pennzoil 400 2021.

How to set 2021 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS lineups

