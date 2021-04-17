Richmond Raceway will host its 129th NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday with the 2021 Toyota Owners 400. Martin Truex Jr. will try to capture his third win in four tries at the 0.75-mile oval. Truex became the first driver to notch multiple victories in 2021 with a win at Martinsville last weekend and could be a popular option for NASCAR DFS lineups given his recent success in Richmond. But Truex is going for $11,400 on DraftKings and $14,000 on FanDuel, so affording the No. 19 car will mean you have to make sacrifices elsewhere with your Toyota Owners 400 DFS picks.

Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, the Busch Brothers, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano all have multiple wins at Richmond as well. So who are the best options in a deep NASCAR DFS driver pool, and which drivers should you avoid at all costs for NASCAR at Richmond 2021? Before finalizing your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2021 Toyota Owners 400 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Richmond DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis.

His model has also nailed seven of the top 10 finishers in four of the last five races. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2021 Toyota Owners 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2021 Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Richmond, McClure is high on Alex Bowman at $9,000 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings. The 27-year-old slid over from the No. 88 car to the No. 48 car this season and could be in the hunt to make his fourth consecutive appearance in the NASCAR playoffs coming off a career-best sixth-place finish in the standings a year ago.

Bowman notched his first top-10 finish at Richmond Raceway last season, finishing ninth in the Federated Auto Parts 400 in September. He'll have some ground to make up starting 24th after a disappointing 34th-place finish a week ago, but his speed will make him a serious candidate to move to the front on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Brad Keselowski at $13,500 on FanDuel and $12,000 on DraftKings. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion has already collected three top-five finishes this season and should be hungry after a crash led to a disappointing 33rd-place finish last week in Martinsville.

Keselowski won the 2020 Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway and is a two-time cup winner there. The 37-year-old has five consecutive top-10 finishes in Richmond and led in six of the last seven races at the track, including at least 30 laps in each of his last four starts.

How to set 2021 Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can see every pick here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday's 2021 Toyota Owners 400? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR at Richmond.