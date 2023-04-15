The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series will continue its short track schedule this week, but it returns to the pavement for the 2023 NOCO 400 at Martinsville. There is a tightly-packed group of favorites atop the 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville odds board, creating many options for your 2023 NOCO 400 DFS strategy. William Byron is the defending champion of Martinsville's spring race, along with finishing seventh in the fall last year. He has already won two races this season, so should you include him in your NASCAR DFS lineups?

Christopher Bell is the overall points leader this season and has posted top-six finishes in six of eight races this season. Is he one of the top 2023 NOCO 400 DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Martinsville, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Martinsville DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), and Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1). Then in Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping nine winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 NOCO 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Martinsville, McClure is high on Joey Logano, the reigning Cup Series champion. Logano has put together several impressive races this season, including a second-place finish at Daytona International Speedway and a win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Logano added a seventh-place finish at Richmond Raceway two weeks ago and his experience gives him an edge over the field on Sunday.

He won this race in the fall of 2018 and has posted five top-six finishes in his last six appearances at this track. Logano was the runner-up in Martinsville last April after starting outside the top 10 and gained six places on the field in the fall. The veteran has been one of the most consistent drivers at this track in recent years, making him a strong pick for your NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Martin Truex Jr., who has been dominant at this track in recent years. He has not won in his last 52 races, but he has won three of the last seven races in Martinsville.

Truex has seven top-five finishes in his last 11 attempts on the paperclip, along with winning an exhibition race on a similar track to open the 2023 season. He was headed for a win at Richmond before a late caution, creating value on him to win this week. Truex is one of the most expensive drivers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, but he is worth backing due to his success in Martinsville. See which other drivers to roster here.

