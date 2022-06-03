Last season was the last for the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono, and it was replaced on the circuit with a stop at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., which is located just outside of St. Louis. The Enjoy Illinois 300 will make its debut this weekend in NASCAR at St. Louis, and Kevin Harvick will be looking for his first win since September 2020. Harvick finished third in last weekend's race at Charlotte, but does that mean he's ready to pick up a long-awaited win this weekend and carry NASCAR DFS lineups?

Despite his winning drought, Harvick has the highest average finishing position among all drivers on mile-long tracks over the last three seasons at 5.2. Can he push for his first win in forever, or should you consider others in the NASCAR DFS driver pool like Kyle Larson or Joey Logano, who have average finishes inside the top 10 on mile-long tracks during the same span? Before making any NASCAR DFS picks for the Enjoy Illinois 300, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at St. Louis DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Last week, McClure was high on Kyle Larson in his Coca-Cola 600 picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, and he finished ninth. Prior to that, McClure featured Kyle Busch, who finished third at the AdventHealth 400.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2022 NASCAR at Gateway race.

Top 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at St. Louis, McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr. ($10,400 on DraftKings and $13,000 on FanDuel). Truex has only taken one top-10 finish in his last four races, but has been one of NASCAR's more competitive drivers this season. In his last six races on mile-long tracks, Truex has a first and a second place finish at Phoenix.

This season, Truex is fifth in the Cup Series standings, with 430 points. The 19-year veteran also is second among all drivers with 999 quality passes, and has driven over 70 percent of his total laps inside of the top 15 of the field. For the year, Truex has held a driver rating of 88.9, but his rating at mile-long tracks is significantly higher since 2019, at 103.4.

Another part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Denny Hamlin ($10,600 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). Hamlin won his second race of the season last week at Charlotte after leading for just 15 laps. Historically, Hamlin has been one of NASCAR's best drivers on mile-long tracks like this one, and has won or finished in the top three in four of 11 races on such tracks since 2020.

Hamlin has been a bit behind the pace in the points chase this season, with 309, but after the last three weeks, he should be looking to continue pushing up the standings. In the AdventHealth 400, Hamlin finished fourth, and he followed that up with a second place showing in the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race ahead of last weekend. After contending for a championship last year, he appears ready to make a charge in the second half of this season, beginning Sunday in Illinois.

