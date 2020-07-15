Watch Now: Kurt Busch Joins CBS Sports HQ ( 6:39 )

The 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race takes place on Wednesday evening at 8:30 p.m. ET and NASCAR Cup Series standings leader Kevin Harvick will be looking for his third All-Star victory. However, the race has been moved from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway this year, going from a 1.5-mile speedway to a half-mile short track to completely change the race's dynamic. Harvick has two wins at Bristol and he'll start in fifth on Wednesday, so he'll be a popular option for NASCAR DFS lineups.

However, there's some big names who have already earned entry into the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race field like Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. And other popular drivers like Bubba Wallace, Clint Bowyer and William Byron will also be hoping to fight their way into the field during the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Open immediately preceding. So before you scour the NASCAR DFS driver pool and lock in your NASCAR DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert, Mike McClure.

He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also ranked Kevin Harvick No. 1 for his win in Indianapolis and then his top value play Cole Custer went on to win last week at Kentucky. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Wednesday's 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2020 All-Star Race at Bristol NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race on Wednesday, McClure is high on Denny Hamlin ($13,000 on FanDuel, $10,100 on DraftKings). Hamlin kicked off his season with a win at the 2020 Daytona 500, becoming the first back-to-back champion at Daytona since Sterling Marlin did it in 1994 and 1995. However, Hamlin's success didn't stop there.

He went on to win at Darlington, Homestead-Miami and Pocono, and he and Kevin Harvick will enter Wednesday night as the only two drivers with four wins so far this season. Hamlin won the 2015 NASCAR All-Star Race and he's a two-time winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, including a win there last summer at the Bass Pro Shops/NRA Night Race.

McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Erik Jones ($9,000 on FanDuel, $7,200 on DraftKings). The 24-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver will be making his second NASCAR All-Star Race appearance and he'll have some ground to make up starting in 16th place.

However, that creates the opportunity for him to score big as he moves up the leaderboard and Jones has had some incredibly strong runs at Bristol Motor Speedway. Jones led 260 laps and finished second at the 2017 Bass Pro Shops/NRA Night Race and recorded his third top-five at Bristol in May at the Supermarket Heroes 500. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Wednesday's NASCAR All-Star Race.

How to set 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can see every pick here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol.