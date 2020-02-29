NASCAR DFS: Top 2020 Auto Club 400 DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy picks, lineups

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls on Sunday when 40 of the fastest drivers and their cars line up for the 2020 Auto Club 400 at Fontana, Calif. The two-mile, D-shaped Auto Club Speedway oval consistently lends itself to exciting racing, making for a deep NASCAR DFS driver pool. Kyle Busch is the defending champion, having captured his 200th win across all three of NASCAR's national divisions last spring.

Denny Hamlin, who won the Daytona 500 by just 0.014 seconds over Ryan Blaney for his second straight and third Great American Race victory, is atop the current NASCAR Cup standings. Finding maximum value with your NASCAR DFS picks could be a challenge, so why do it alone? DraftKings is running a $400,000 Piston tournament, while FanDuel has a $100,000 NASCAR Intimidator, so be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure before locking any Pennzoil 400 DFS lineups.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

To finish out the 2019 season in Homestead, McClure was all over Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick on both sites. The result: Truex finished second and Harvick finished fourth, giving daily fantasy players a huge boost. And McClure dominated the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x investment after rostering four of the top seven drivers. Now, he's turned his attention to the 2020 Auto Club 400 and is only sharing his picks here.

Top 2020 Auto Club 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2020 Auto Club 400, McClure is banking on Clint Bowyer ($8,000 on FanDuel, $7,900 on DraftKings). Bowyer has enjoyed a strong start to the 2020 season, finishing sixth at the Daytona 500 and 12th last week at the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas.

Bowyer has a solid history at Fontana, including a sixth in 2007, eighth in 2010, seventh in 2011 and third in 2017. Bowyer also qualified for the NASCAR Playoffs last year despite not winning a race, a testament to his consistency.

McClure's optimal Pennzoil 400 DFS strategy also involves rostering Kyle Busch ($11,300 on DraftKings, $14,000 on FanDuel), who won last year's race at Fontana en route to the 2019 NASCAR Cup points title.

Busch made Fontana one of his five victories last season, bringing his career Cup Series total to 56. He also won the California race in 2013 and 2014 and has seven top-10 finishes in his last eight starts there.

How to set your Auto Club 400 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a value driver with a strong track record at Fontana. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NASCAR DFS tournament lineup for the 2020 Auto Club 400? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NASCAR at Fontana.