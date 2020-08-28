Saturday's 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be the final race before the NASCAR Playoffs begin. With so many clinching scenarios and any first-time winner in the top 30 of the NASCAR standings able to backdoor their way into the postseason, it should make for exciting racing at Daytona International Speedway. However, it could be a challenge for daily NASCAR Fantasy players, with "The Big One" threatening to wipe out racers at any moment.

Denny Hamlin has proven himself on the wide and fast tracks of NASCAR and won the last two Daytona 500s.

McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis.

Now, he's turned his attention to Saturday's 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400, McClure is high on Chase Elliott at $11,800 on FanDuel and $11,000 on DraftKings. Elliott is currently seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and already guaranteed a spot in the playoffs by virtue of his wins at Charlotte and on the Daytona road course.

Elliott has had difficulties on superspeedways in 2020, finishing 17th at the Daytona 500 and 38th because of a crash at Talladega. However, he won the 2019 Geico 500 at Talladega and earned the pole at Daytona on three separate occasions, so Hendrick Motorsports knows how to build him a machine the speed.

It simply a matter of avoiding the big wreck for Elliott, as he's led seven of nine cup starts at Daytona but crashed out in four of his last five races there.

McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($12,000 on FanDuel and $8,300 on DraftKings). Stenhouse is a proven superspeedway racer whose only two career NASCAR Cup Series victories came in 2017 at Daytona and Talladega.

The 32-year-old won the Daytona night race in 2017 and has led in his last six starts at Daytona International Speedway. He's also coming off a second-place finish at Talladega earlier this season and sat on the pole at the 2020 Daytona 500.

How to set 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 DFS lineups

This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for Saturday's 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR at Daytona.