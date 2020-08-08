The 2020 Consumers Energy 400 will be the second race at Michigan International Speedway in as many days. The race has been shortened to 312 miles and they're inverting the top 20 from Saturday's event to determine the starting grid. The green flag drops at 4:30 p.m. ET. NASCAR daily Fantasy players will be eager to take another shot at earning big money in NASCAR DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings.

After retiring from full-time racing after the 2017 season, Matt Kenseth is back at age 48, and he could be a sneaky value for NASCAR DFS lineups this weekend with three career victories at Michigan. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick is the most expensive option in the NASCAR DFS driver pool on both sites as the leader in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings is also a three-time winner at Michigan and a four-time winner in 2020. Before finalizing your NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Michigan DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2020 Consumers Energy 400.

Top 2020 Consumers Energy 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2020 Consumers Energy 400, McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr. at $12,800 on FanDuel and $10,800 on DraftKings. The 40-year-old won three times in the first 12 seasons of his NASCAR Cup Series career, but he found another gear in 2016 and won 23 times in four seasons, while also winning the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Truex has become more comfortable at Michigan International Speedway in recent years as well. He has six top-six finishes in his last 10 starts at one of NASCAR's fastest tracks and he's led at least 25 laps in four of his last six starts at Michigan.

McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Erik Jones ($10,000 on FanDuel, $8,800 on DraftKings). The 24-year-old only has one top-10 finish in six career starts at Michigan, but it was a third-place finish at the 2017 Pure Michigan 400, and he led five laps in that one.

Jones entered the weekend at No. 18 in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and needing to pick up two spots to get into the NASCAR playoffs for a third consecutive season. He's had four top-six finishes in his last eight starts and was briefly in a playoff spot after a fifth-place finish in Kansas before a disappointing finish at New Hampshire. Look for him to link up with the rest of the Joe Gibbs Racing Team early and try to use the draft to his advantage at one of the sport's speediest tracks.

How to set 2020 Consumers Energy 400 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the 2020 Consumers Energy 400? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR at Michigan.