NASCAR DFS players will get two more bites at the apple this weekend as Dover International Speedway hosts a pair of Cup Series races. Both events are called the 2020 Drydene 311 and begin at 4 p.m. ET. As the drivers transition back from road course racing last week in Daytona back to a one-mile oval, daily Fantasy NASCAR players will have plenty of tough decisions to make.

Martin Truex Jr. has three career victories at Dover and finished first and second in the two races there last season, so he could be a popular option in the NASCAR DFS driver pool for Saturday's race. Meanwhile, Matt Kenseth could provide sneaky value as he takes over the Chip Ganassi Chevrolet that Kyle Larson drove to victory lane at the 2019 Drydene 400. Before finalizing your NASCAR DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Dover DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis.

2020 Drydene 311 NASCAR DFS picks for Saturday

For the 2020 Drydene 311, McClure is high on Kyle Busch at $11,200 on FanDuel and $10,600 on DraftKings. The 2020 NASCAR schedule has been tough on the defending Cup champion, as Busch has yet to record a win this season and enters the weekend at 10th in the 2020 NASCAR standings.

However, Busch does have 10 top-five finishes in 2020 and has enjoyed plenty of success at Dover International Speedway. Busch has 19 top-10s, 12 top-fives and three victories in 30 career starts at Dover, while his 22nd-place starting position on Saturday gives him the opportunity to rack up passing points in NASCAR daily Fantasy.

McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Ryan Blaney ($11,000 on FanDuel, $11,800 on DraftKings). Blaney will start in 20th on Saturday after a disappointing 31st-place finish in his first look at the Daytona road course last weekend, but he will have opportunities to get his Roger Penske Ford to the front.

Blaney has had two runs this season in which he's come from outside the top 20 to finish in the top three, going from 26th to third in the first race at Charlotte of the season and also going from 27th to second at the 2020 Daytona 500.

Blaney has also led laps in six of his last seven NASCAR Cup Series starts, which should provide additional scoring opportunities in NASCAR DFS.

