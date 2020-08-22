Dover International Speedway will host its second of two races this weekend on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Both races are called the 2020 Drydene 311 as the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule continues at an accelerated pace to make up for the two months lost to COVID-19. Denny Hamlin won Saturday's race. Kevin Harvick enters Sunday's race as the leader in the 2020 NASCAR standings, and with just two races to go before the start of the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, his consistency will make him a heavily-rostered option in the NASCAR DFS driver pool for Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott came into the weekend off a win at the Daytona road course last weekend and he's been dominant throughout his career at The Magic Mile. Elliott entered the weekend with six top-five finishes and a win in eight career starts at Dover.

For the 2020 Drydene 311 on Sunday, McClure is high on Kyle Busch. Even in a winless year that has been incredibly disappointing by his standards, Busch has piled up top fives throughout the season and is always a threat to win.

Busch has 10 top-five finishes so far in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season and has 12 top 10s in 23 starts entering the weekend. He's also led laps in 12 races this season, including six of his last seven starts, to give some added value if you get him into your NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday.

McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Ryan Blaney. The 26-year-old captured his fourth career victory earlier this season at Talladega to cap off a streak of four consecutive top-four finishes and six top-fours in a seven-start span.

He's cooled off a bit in the 12 races since that hot streak, but he's still provided NASCAR DFS scoring because of his penchant for getting to the front of the pack and holding a lead. Blaney has led in seven of those 12 races and has led at least 15 laps on five occasions during that stretch. On the season, he's led at least 15 laps 11 times entering the weekend.

