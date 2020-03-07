NASCAR DFS: Top 2020 FanShield 500 DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy picks, lineups

The NASCAR Cup Series finishes its first month of the season on Sunday when 40 of the fastest drivers fill the grid at the 2020 FanShield 500 in Phoenix. The one-mile tri-oval is conducive to exciting side-by-side racing, but which NASCAR DFS picks should you make? Kyle Busch defends his spring-race championship, but should he be among your top targets in the NASCAR DFS driver pool?

Ryan Blaney is atop the current NASCAR Cup standings, with Joey Logano second and Alex Bowman third. DraftKings is running a $400,000 Piston tournament, while FanDuel has a $100,000 NASCAR Intimidator, so be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure before locking any FanShield 500 DFS lineups.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

To finish out the 2019 season in Homestead, McClure was all over Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick on both sites. The result: Truex finished second and Harvick finished fourth, giving daily fantasy players a huge boost. And McClure dominated the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x investment after rostering four of the top seven drivers. Now, he's turned his attention to the 2020 FanShield 500 and is only sharing his picks here.

Top 2020 FanShield 500 NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2020 FanShield 500, McClure is banking on Clint Bowyer ($8,400 on FanDuel, $7,900 on DraftKings). Bowyer claimed the pole at last week's Auto Club 400 in California, only to have a tire failure in the second stage cause him to fall back to 23rd. That was an aberration from his earlier finishes this season, as he finished sixth at the Daytona 500 and 12th at the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas.

A 10-time winner on the Cup Series, Bowyer was also the 2008 NASCAR Nationwide Series Champion. His history at Phoenix is strong, as he finished eighth there in the fall 2019 race and has eight total top-10s. The 15-year veteran is fast anywhere he lines up in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford,.

McClure's optimal FanShield 500 DFS strategy also involves rostering Kyle Larson ($10,300 on DraftKings, $8,800 on FanDuel). A six-time NASCAR Cup winner, Larson is off to a strong start in 2020. He placed 10th at the Daytona 500 and ninth at the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas before being involved in a wreck with Kyle Busch and finishing 21st. That ruined a top-10 qualifying effort.

Larson, who finished fourth and sixth at the two Phoenix races last season, has plenty of history at the Phoenix Raceway. He was second at the 2017 spring race and third in the 2016 and 2018 fall races. Driving for Chip Ganassi Racing means Larson will always have a fast car, and Larson knows how to put his No. 42 Chevy in front at Phoenix,.

How to set your FanShield 500 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a value driver with a strong track record at Phoenix. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NASCAR DFS tournament lineup for the 2020 FanShield 500? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NASCAR at Phoenix.