Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Cole Custer on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kentucky Speedway ( 1:24 )

After a brief stop in Bristol for the All-Star Race, the NASCAR schedule moves to Texas Motor Speedway for the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The NASCAR DFS driver pool is loaded with proven winners at this venue. Jimmie Johnson has a record seven all-time wins at the 1.5-mile track, while Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have three each. Should those drivers be among your top NASCAR DFS picks for Texas, or is there more value in cheaper options like Aric Almirola and Ryan Blaney?

Before entering any NASCAR DFS contests like DraftKings' $700K Front Row or FanDuel's $300K Sunday NASCAR Intimidator, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert, Mike McClure. His top NASCAR DFS picks, driver pool and advice can give you a big edge when playing the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR DFS picks

McClure's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 DFS picks include Tyler Reddick at $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. This will be his first Cup Series race at Texas, but he's had strong runs on this track in the Xfinity Series, finishing second in the 2019 spring race and 2018 fall race. He currently sits in 17th place in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings, and that should be a major motivator for him.

That's because only the top 16 make the NASCAR playoffs, and Reddick is extremely close to the cut line, meaning every lap is crucial. The rookie for Richard Childress Racing is also showing signs of becoming a regular contender, entering this race with back-to-back top-10 performances in points races for the first time all season. With plenty of momentum and a small price on DraftKings and FanDuel, confidently lock Reddick in as one of your top 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 DFS picks.

McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Joey Logano ($9,500 on DraftKings, $11,500 on FanDuel), who has two wins and seven top-10s this season. "Sliced Bread" has visited Victory Lane at Texas Motor Speedway as part of his 25-victory NASCAR Cup Series career, winning the 2014 Duck Commander 500.

Currently fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, Logano won at Las Vegas and Phoenix before COVID-19 derailed the NASCAR season. After the restart, he has top-10 runs at Darlington, Charlotte, Martinsville and Indianapolis. And with 12 top-10 runs at Texas, McClure sees Logano as a strong NASCAR DFS plays for Sunday's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

How to set 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can see every pick here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR at Kentucky.