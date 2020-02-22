NASCAR DFS: Top 2020 Pennzoil 400 DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy picks, lineups

NASCAR drivers face a short week following a Monday finish to the Daytona 500, moving across the country to Las Vegas for Sunday's 2020 Pennzoil 400. The short week and cross-country trek, coupled with the new spot for Vegas in the schedule, means finding maximum value with your NASCAR DFS picks could be a challenge. DraftKings is running a $450,000 Piston, while FanDuel has a $100,000 NASCAR Intimidator, so there's plenty at stake when finalizing your NASCAR DFS strategy.

Defending Pennzoil 400 champion Joey Logano is coming off a disappointing 26th place effort at the Daytona 500, but he finished fifth in the points race last season and also has eight straight top-10 finishes at Las Vegas. Denny Hamlin is riding high, having captured his second straight Daytona 500, and he has six Vegas top-10s on his resume. With 40 cars packed onto the 1.5-mile asphalt track, just about anything can happen. Be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure before locking any Pennzoil 400 DFS lineups.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

To finish out the 2019 season in Homestead, McClure was all over Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick on both sites. The result: Truex finished second and Harvick finished fourth, giving daily fantasy players a huge boost! And McClure dominated the 2020 Daytona 500 last week, turning a 4x investment after listing four of the top seven drivers in his lineup. Now, he's turned his attention to the 2020 Pennzoil 400 and is only sharing his picks here.

Top 2020 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2020 Pennzoil 400, we can tell you McClure is banking on Kyle Busch at $12,400 on DraftKings and $14,000 on FanDuel. The defending Cup series champion led 14 laps at Daytona last week before a late wreck cost him a strong finish.

A 56-time Cup Series winner, Busch captured the 2009 Las Vegas race and has nine top-10 finishes there, including third last spring and second in the spring 2018 race.

McClure's optimal Pennzoil 400 DFS strategy also involves rostering Clint Bowyer ($8,000 on DraftKings, $8,000 on FanDuel), who was sixth last week at Daytona and fifth at last year's Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas.

Bowyer is no stranger to Vegas, as he finished second there behind Busch in 2009 and also has three other top-10 finishes in Sin City.

How to set your Pennzoil 400 DFS lineups

