The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series continues on Thursday night at Kansas Speedway with the 2020 Super Start Batteries 400. Things have really opened up in recent weeks with long shots like Cole Custer and Austin Dillon capturing victories. There are now 10 different drivers who have won through 18 races and the late pushes to victory lane from lesser-known drivers has created an opportunity to find some significant value for NASCAR DFS lineups. Custer started all the way back in 29th when he won at Kentucky, while Dillon went from 21st to the front in Texas.

With big money on the line in NASCAR DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s, finding a driver with the potential to make a lot of passes on his way to the front of the pack is critical. But you also need to spend on steady productivity like Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, who have four wins each and lead the NASCAR Cup Series in top fives.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Thursday's 2020 Super Start Batteries 400.

Top 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 on Thursday, McClure is high on Kurt Busch. Busch is currently running ninth in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings thanks to incredible consistency with 11 top-10 finishes in 18 starts.

The 41-year-old hasn't finished worse than 18th in 16 NASCAR Cup Series races and he's recorded top-10 finishes in six of his last seven races on 1.5-mile ovals. Busch has also finished inside the top 10 in four of his last five starts at Kansas Speedway.

McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Martin Truex Jr., who has two NASCAR Cup Series wins at Kansas Speedway. After winning 23 times in the last four seasons alone, Truex has only one once during the 2020 NASCAR schedule at Martinsville.

However, he's still running seventh in the 2020 NASCAR standings and he's collected bonus points for leading laps in 12 of his 18 starts so far this season. A crash took Truex out at Texas last week after leading 15 laps, but he finished second on a 1.5-mile oval the week prior at Kentucky in a race where he led an impressive 57 laps, so he should have his setup dialed in for Kansas this weekend.

How to set 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the 2020 Super Start Batteries 400? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR at Kansas.