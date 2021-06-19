As the 2021 calendar flipped to May and the weather got warmer, so did Kyle Larson as he's been on fire over the last few weeks. Over his last seven races, including the NASCAR All-Star Race, Larson has three wins, three poles and has led for the most laps four times. He's finished either first or second over the past six races and has surged up to second-place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. Predictably, all eyes will be focused on Larson as one of the top NASCAR DFS picks to consider for the 2021 Ally 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Using Larson ($11,800 on DraftKings, $14,000 on FanDuel) will make a big dent in your budget. He is the most expensive option on both sites for Nashville Superspeedway, so you will need to look for bargains to balance things out if that's the route you go. Perhaps Tennessee native Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is an option who'll keep you under the NASCAR DFS salary cap.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

Last week, McClure had Kyle Larson listed as his top NASCAR DFS pick and he went on to capture the win at Texas. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, has also nailed at least seven of the top 10 finishers in seven of the last 13 races. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2021 Ally 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Nashville 2021, we can tell you McClure is high on Kevin Harvick at $10,000 on FanDuel and $9,100 on DraftKings. The veteran has 11 top-10s this season, which ranks third in the Cup Series. NASCAR at Nashville is expected to be a rough surface for drivers and Harvick was victorious on the concrete ovals of Dover and Bristol last season.

He's also one of the few drivers who's been around long enough to race at Nashville when it was a fixture of the Xfinity Series from 2001-11. Two of his last three NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville races were wins and he placed sixth in the other appearance. Harvick also had one appearance in the Truck Series at Nashville Superspeedway and he finished runner-up at the 2010 Bully Hill Vineyards 200.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Martin Truex Jr. ($13,000 on FanDuel, $10,400 on DraftKings), who has three wins this Cup Series season and ranks second in playoff points. Truex Jr. ranks sixth in NASCAR standings and is on pace for his fifth consecutive finish among the top 10.

Nashville Superspeedway is a new track on the Cup Series schedule, but it's configured similarly to Darlington. Both are just over 1.33 miles and consist of four turns. It was just a month ago that Truex Jr. won at Darlington for the second time, so he's clearly experienced success on these kinds of tracks. Truex Jr. was the first driver this season to reach two wins, the first to reach three wins, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he was the first to reach four wins at Nashville.

