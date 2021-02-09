The 2021 NASCAR schedule gets its unofficial start on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. ET when the green flag goes down on the 2021 Busch Clash at Daytona. This is an exhibition race officially, but it marks the beginning of competitive racing for bettors and NASCAR daily Fantasy players. The Daytona Road Course will host the festivities this year, so that will need to be taken into consideration when making NASCAR DFS picks on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are among the most expensive options in the NASCAR DFS driver pool on both sites. But do they have enough road course success to build NASCAR DFS lineups around for the 2021 Clash at Daytona? Before finalizing your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2021 Busch Clash on Tuesday evening, be sure to check out the optimal Clash at Daytona NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

For the Busch Clash 2021, McClure is high on Joey Logano at $8,100 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner is coming off another Championship 4 appearance in 2020, just two years after he won the overall title in 2018. He had some impressive runs on road courses last year as well.

He finished ninth at the Daytona Road Course and then he surged to a second-place performance at the Charlotte Roval during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs. He also won at Watkins Glen, a road course, during the 2015 season. Logano has the potential to take the checkered flag on Tuesday, but isn't among the top-seven most expensive drivers on either site, making him one of the 2021 Clash at Daytona DFS picks you should be all over.

McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($6,100 on DraftKings, $7,500 on FanDuel), who had one of his better performances in the 2020 season at the Daytona Road Course. He started 25th in that race and finished 16th, picking up 27 points in the process. Stenhouse also showed the ability to pass a lot of drivers at the Charlotte Roval, starting that race 38th and finishing 17th in 2020.

That ability to pass drivers will boost his DFS scoring, and it comes at an extreme discount for this event. He's not even in the top 15 on the NASCAR DFS price list for either site, making him a must-roster option for 2021 Busch Clash NASCAR DFS lineups.

