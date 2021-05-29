The NASCAR Cup Series will celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. The 400 lap race is the longest on NASCAR's schedule and it's the only race that consists of four stages instead of three. Alex Bowman won the first two stages last year and finished second in Stage 3, but he faded in the final stage to finish in a disappointing 19th place. However, the 28-year-old led for the most laps and is an intriguing option for NASCAR DFS lineups.

Bowman will cost you $9,400 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel for Sunday's NASCAR DFS action. He's quite expensive but with two wins this Cup Series season, you'll have to decide if he's worth the cost. Part of your NASCAR DFS strategy may also consider stacking Bowman with Henrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who is coming off his first win of the season at COTA. Before finalizing your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Charlotte DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

Last month, McClure had Alex Bowman listed as his top NASCAR DFS pick and Bowman went on to capture the win at Richmond. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, has also nailed at least seven of the top 10 finishers in six of the last 11 races. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

For NASCAR at Charlotte 2021, McClure is high on Joey Logano at $11,500 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings. Logano currently sits fourth in the Cup Series standings and is coming off a third-place finish at COTA in which he led for the most laps. It was his sixth top-five finish of the season and second in consecutive weeks.

This year Logano has one victory but has been competitive in just about every race. His average position of 9.6 ranks second, trailing only Cup Series leader Denny Hamlin. He also ranks among the top four in both the percentage of laps within the top 15 (86.3) as well as the percentage of laps led (9.2).

Logano won at NASCAR at Charlotte in 2015 and also has more recent success at the track. He placed runner-up at Charlotte Motor Speedway both in 2019 and 2020, in addition to two wins there on the Xfinity Series. Backed by Team Penske, who won this race last year, Logano is a great value for your NASCAR DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes stacking Logano with teammate Brad Keselowski at $12,000 on FanDuel and $9,700 on DraftKings. Keselowski won the Coca-Cola 600 last year which was his second Cup Series win at the track. The 2020 race went into overtime and Keselowski crossed the finish line after completing 607.5 miles, making it the longest NASCAR race in history.

Keselowski picked up his first win of the season last month at Talladega after taking his only lead of the race in the final lap. It was the 35th career Cup Series win for the veteran who has five top-five finishes this season. Although he ranks ninth in the Cup Series standings, Keselowski's No. 2 car has the sixth-most laps led, despite not finishing two races. Keselowski profiles as a driver who can give you a great return on investment, so you can see why McClure likes him for the 2021 Coca-Cola 600.

