The 2021 Daytona 500 will kick off a new NASCAR season on Sunday, when 40 drivers will try to cement a place in the sport's storied history. Denny Hamlin is the back-to-back Daytona 500 champion and will try to become the first driver ever to capture the checkered flag at the Great American Race three times in a row. However, superspeedway racing can be unexpected, so building NASCAR DFS lineups that can turn a profit require more than just one strong pick.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott won three of his last five races on his way to winning the title a year ago. He has led laps in seven of his 10 career starts at Daytona but only has one top-10 finish. Is Elliott worth the risk as one of the more expensive options in the 2021 Daytona 500 NASCAR DFS driver pool? Before finalizing your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2021 Daytona 500 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal Daytona 500 NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2021 Daytona 500 NASCAR DFS picks

For the Great American Race, McClure is high on Joey Logano. The 2015 Daytona 500 winner and 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion is coming off a third-place finish in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings. He led six laps last year before a crash led to a 26th-place finish and then was caught up in The Big again in the night race and finished 27th despite leading 36 laps.

But with four wins on superspeedways in his career, Logano has proven he can navigate the dense traffic on NASCAR's fastest tracks. From 2015 to 2019, Logano finished sixth or better in every Daytona 500 and will try to make amends for last year's misfortunes with another strong finish in 2021.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Denny Hamlin. Drivers who struggle at Daytona and Talladega often lament the horsepower restrictions that keep cars tightly-bunched, but Hamlin certainly hasn't seemed to mind with three Daytona 500 wins in the last five years.

But Hamlin is one of the top NASCAR DFS picks even beyond his chances of winning, having led laps in six of his last seven races at Daytona International Speedway and earning seven top-five finishes at the Daytona 500 since 2012. The 44-time NASCAR Cup Series winner won after starting in 21st last season and worked his way up to fourth from the 42nd starting position in 2015, so he has the potential to earn points for passing.

