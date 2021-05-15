The NASCAR Cup Series continues Sunday at the iconic Dover International Speedway, the only NASCAR track measuring exactly one mile long. Thus, it's nicknamed "The Monster Mile" and it has been intimidating drivers for decades. Martin Truex Jr. will attempt to use his pole position to tame the track at the 2021 Drydene 400 when the green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET. But with Truex Jr. starting out on the pole, will a lacking of passing upside diminish his NASCAR DFS value at Dover?

With Truex Jr. costing $11,900 on DraftKings and $14,000 on FanDuel, it may be difficult to stack him with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, who will also cost a pretty penny. Thus, you'll need to scour the rest of the 2021 Drydene 400 lineup to find more affordable NASCAR at Dover DFS picks. Before finalizing your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2021 Drydene 500 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Dover DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

Last month, McClure had Alex Bowman listed as his top NASCAR DFS pick and Bowman went on to capture the win at Richmond. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, has also nailed at least seven of the top 10 finishers in five of the last nine races. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2021 Drydene 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Dover, McClure is high on Kevin Harvick at $11,500 on FanDuel and $9,800 on DraftKings. Harvick is the defending champion of this race and also had another fourth-place finish at Dover last season. He also won at Dover International Speedway in both 2015 and 2018, and no active driver has experienced the same level of success here as Harvick.

For the 2021 Cup Series season, Harvick sits at seventh place in the standings entering the 13th race. He has nine top-10 finishes, which are tied for the second-most in NASCAR and he's experienced his most success as of late. Harvick finished in fourth place three weeks ago at Talladega, then followed that up with a runner-up at Kansas before a sixth-place finish last week at Darlington. Harvick enters the 2021 Drydene 400 with three straight top-six finishes, making him one of the best NASCAR DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Kurt Busch at $8,700 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. Busch has nine top-five finishes at Dover including a win in 2011. He made his Cup Series debut at this track way back in 2000 and also claimed a victory here on the Truck Series that same year.

While it's been a rocky season for the elder Busch brother, he did experience some success early on. Busch finished fourth at the 2021 O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 and then posted a top-10 finish a week later at Homestead. He admitted that his Ganassi Racing team was "just not getting the job done" recently but certain tweaks have him more confident entering Dover. Thus, he's an undervalued option as a 2021 Drydene 400 DFS pick, so you can see why McClure is high on him.

How to set 2021 NASCAR at Dover DFS lineups

