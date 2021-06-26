Hendrick Motorsports continue to dominate the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with Kyle Larson coming off his fourth consecutive win (counting the All-Star Race) and William Byron and Chase Elliott sitting at third and fourth in the NASCAR standings, respectively. Meanwhile, Alex Bowman sits 12th, but he's one of only three drivers with multiple wins this season along with Larson and Martin Truex Jr. With 11 different winners in 17 regular-season races so far, filling out your NASCAR DFS lineups on a weekly basis has been a serious challenge.

So who in the NASCAR DFS driver pool stands the best chance to produce for you in the 2021 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 on Sunday? The green flag drops at Pocono Raceway at 3:30 p.m. ET and the Tricky Triangle is sure to throw several drivers in the NASCAR at Pocono field for a loop. Before finalizing your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2021 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Pocono DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure had Larson listed as his top NASCAR DFS pick and he went on to capture the win at Texas then he had him in his DraftKings lineup core again last week for his win in Nashville. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, has also nailed at least seven of the top 10 finishers in seven of the last 14 races. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2021 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2021 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Pocono 2021, McClure is high on Truex at $12,500 on FanDuel and $10,800 on DraftKings. Truex is second only to Larson with three wins already this season and the soon-to-be 41-year-old now has 30 career NASCAR Cup Series victories.

Truex has collected two of those 30 victories at Pocono Raceway, winning the 2018 Pocono 400 and the 2015 Axalta "We Paint the Winners" 500. He's riding a streak of three consecutive top 10s at Pocono into the weekend and he's led laps in eight of his last 12 starts there, making him a good bet to earn you some laps led bonus points on his way to another solid finish on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering William Byron ($11,500 on FanDuel, $9,000 on DraftKings). The 23-year-old showed flashes of enormous potential in his first three seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series, winning Rookie of the Year honors in 2018, earning a playoff bid in 2019 and then capturing his first win to earn another playoff bid in 2020.

However, he's taken a huge step forward already in 2021. Byron won the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 in his third race of the season, starting a streak of 11 consecutive top-10 finishes. Now he's collected two more top-five finishes in his last three regular-season starts and enters Sunday sitting third in the standings. He already has four top 10s in six career Cup starts at Pocono entering the weekend and he's a good bet to be a factor again at the 2021 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350.

How to set 2021 NASCAR at Pocono DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can see every pick here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday's 2021 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR at Pocono.