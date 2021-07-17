Only five races remain on the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule before the playoffs. That means the intensity should ramp up on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET when the green flag drops for the 2021 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway. NASCAR DFS players will need to figure out which drivers provide the most value on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel or DraftKings. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson lead the NASCAR Cup Series standings, but they've arrived there in different ways. Larson has piled up four wins, while 11 top-five finishes has Hamlin atop the standings despite the fact that he's yet to win a race this year.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure had Chase Elliott listed as his top NASCAR DFS picks two weeks back, and Elliott went on to earn the win at Road America last Sunday. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, has called four outright winners this year. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen some huge returns.

Top 2021 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at New Hampshire 2021, McClure is high on Joey Logano at $9,500 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. With a win and seven top-five performances this season, Logano is in the thick of the NASCAR playoff race. He sits in sixth place entering this race, 136 points behind Hamlin. A win or two over the next few races could close that gap quickly.

He's historically raced extremely well at New Hampshire. He's a two-time winner (2009, 2014) and he's been a regular contender recently, piling up eight of top-10 runs at New Hampshire since 2014. He's also only finished worse than 11th place one time during that span, making him a great choice for NASCAR DFS lineups this week.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Daniel Suarez at $8,900 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel. Currently sitting in 22nd in the NASCAR standings, Suarez needs to be aggressive to surge into the top 16 that qualify for the postseason.

This is a great track for him to make a move. Suarez has a pair of top-10 finishes in five Cup Series races at New Hampshire. And in three of his five starts at this track, he's finished at least eight spots higher than where he started. That makes him a great candidate to pass plenty of drivers and rack up points for daily Fantasy players, making him one of the smart NASCAR DFS picks to target.

How to set 2021 NASCAR at New Hampshire DFS lineups

