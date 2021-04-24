Superspeedway racing is as exciting as it gets and you can expect to see plenty of door-to-door racing on Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Talladega Superspeedway for the 2021 GEICO 500. The 2.66-mile tri-oval with turns banked at well over 30 degrees is built for speed and the looming threat of The Big One around every corner means nothing is set in stone until the checkered flag is passed. However, that unpredictability also makes it a serious challenge to craft your NASCAR DFS lineups.

Despite the perception of randomness, the results over recent years indicate there is a skill to running well in this format and there are plenty of drivers in the NASCAR DFS driver pool worthy of consideration. Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano all have multiple wins at Talladega and that will make them popular options for Sunday's race when the green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis.

Last week, McClure listed Alex Bowman as his top NASCAR DFS pick and Bowman went on to win at Richmond. His model has also nailed at least seven of the top 10 finishers in four of the last six races. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

For NASCAR at Talladega, McClure is high on Ryan Newman at $8,700 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings. The 43-year-old veteran is now in his 22nd season racing the NASCAR Cup Series and he has been to victory lane 18 times during that span. And while that doesn't include a win at Talladega, he has run extremely well here in recent years.

Newman returned from a horrifying wreck at Daytona last season to finish sixth at Talladega in the 2020 YellaWood 500 last fall and has now recorded five top-10 finishes there in his last seven starts. That includes a pair of runner-up finishes, which makes the seasoned vet a great value for NASCAR daily Fantasy this week.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at $11,000 on FanDuel and $8,500 on DraftKings. The 33-year-old is pretty well established as a superspeedway specialist at this point in his career. Both of his NASCAR Cup Series victories came on superspeedways and eight of his 19 career top-five finishes have been in restrictor-plate races despite only running on those tracks four times per season.

Stenhouse won the 2017 GEICO 500 and then was the runner-up to Ryan Blaney in the 2020 GEICO 500. That gives him three top-five finishes in his last four spring starts at Talladega and makes him a driver with tremendous upside in a race where it can be hard to find reliable options.

