On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in its 120th race at the iconic Darlington Raceway. The 2021 Goodyear 400 begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and Brad Keselowski will sit on the pole with NASCAR using a competition-based formula in lieu of timed qualifying during the COVID-19 pandemic. Keselowski won the 2018 Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington and will try to join Martin Truex Jr. as the only drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series with multiple wins this season. Should you back him with your 2021 Goodyear 400 DFS picks?

However, is Keselowski worth a hefty price in NASCAR DFS lineups given that he won't have the passing upside of other stars like Ryan Blaney or Kyle Larson? Finding the right balance between drivers who should run near the top of the 2021 NASCAR at Darlington leaderboard and affordable options who can score with positioning in your NASCAR DFS lineups can be a challenge. So before finalizing your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2021 Goodyear 400 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Darlington DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

Three weeks ago, McClure had Alex Bowman listed as his top NASCAR DFS pick and Bowman went on to capture the win at Richmond. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, has also nailed seven of the top 10 finishers in four of the last eight races. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2021 Goodyear 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Darlington, McClure is high on Kurt Busch at $8,500 on FanDuel and $8,400 on DraftKings. At 41, Busch has a seven-season streak with at least one win, but hasn't gotten to victory lane yet in 2021 to extend it. While he doesn't have a win at Darlington, he has run well there lately and has passing upside this weekend.

Busch has finished in the top 10 in five of his last six starts at "The Track Too Tough to Tame" and will start in 17th on Sunday. Busch came all the way from 22nd to finish third at the first Darlington race last season and then came from 16th to finish eighth in the third and final race at Darlington in 2020.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Kevin Harvick at $9,600 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel. Harvick is coming off a nine-win season in 2020, setting a new career-best at age 44 in his 20th NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

Two of those wins came at Darlington Raceway, with Harvick winning The Real Heroes 400 in the first race back after the coronavirus shutdown and then winning the 2020 Cook Out 500. He also finished third in the 2020 Toyota 500 at Darlington and has now put together five consecutive top-five finishes at the iconic venue.

