Denny Hamlin's lead atop the NASCAR Cup Series standings continues to dwindle as Kyle Larson makes a run. Larson had two top-10 finishes in last week's Pocono doubleheader and now trails by just two points heading into Sunday's 2021 Jockey Made in America 250. Hamlin has maintained his position atop the NASCAR standings despite not winning a single race all year, but he has his sights set on a checkered flag at Road America. It's the first time the Cup Series will head to the Wisconsin track since 1956 and Hamlin profiles as one of the race's most coveted NASCAR DFS picks.

With eight top-five finishes since 2016 on road courses, Hamlin ($12,000 on FanDuel, $9,700 on DraftKings) won't come cheaply for your NASCAR DFS lineups. Perhaps stacking Hamlin with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell would be a prudent NASCAR DFS strategy after Bell won on the Daytona road course earlier this year?

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, has also nailed at least seven of the top 10 finishers in eight of the last 16 races.

McClure had Kyle Busch listed as his top NASCAR DFS pick, and Busch went on to capture the win at Pocono last Sunday.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2021 Jockey Made in America 250. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2021 Jockey Made in America 250 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Road America 2021, Kyle Larson is priced at $14,000 on FanDuel and $10,500 on DraftKings. Larson sits at second place in the Cup Series standings but has drastically narrowed the gap. His No. 5 car for Hendrick Motorsports has finished in the top two in seven of its last eight races, including a streak of three straight victories.

Two of those races came at road courses, which is what Larson will see at the 2021 Jockey Made in America 250. Larson won at Sonoma last month, which came just two weeks after placing second at Circuit of the Americas. Road America will be a new track on the Cup Series, but your NASCAR DFS strategy could hinge on someone like Larson, who has considerable success on road courses.

Chase Elliott ($14,500 on FanDuel, $10,600 on DraftKings) is another strong option. Elliott and Larson inverted positions at the last two road courses, with Elliott placing second at Sonoma and winning at the Circuit of Americas. He is arguably the best road course driver in the Cup series with six career victories on these types of tracks.

Last year's Cup Series champion has stayed in contention all season and currently is in sixth in NASCAR's standings, but his eight top-five finishes rank third and he's placed in the top 10 in six races since the start of May. Also, Elliott is one of the few Cup series drivers who has raced at Road America before. He took part in two races at the Wisconsin track on the Xfinity Series and placed fourth both times.

How to set 2021 NASCAR at Road America DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can see every pick here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday's 2021 Jockey Made in America 250? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR at Road America.