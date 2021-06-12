Denny Hamlin has separated himself from the rest of the Cup Series drivers as he sits atop NASCAR standings heading into the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race. Hamlin has accumulated the most points this season despite not winning a single race. Wouldn't it be ironic if his first victory of the year came at a non-points event like the NASCAR All-Star Race 2021 held at Texas Motor Speedway? He's won the All-Star race before, as well as being a NASCAR at Texas winner, so Hamlin has lots of appeal amongst the NASCAR DFS driver pool.

Hamlin ($9,900 on DraftKings, $12,500 on FanDuel) is among the most expensive NASCAR DFS picks on both sites for when the green flag drops at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro.

In April, McClure had Alex Bowman listed as his top NASCAR DFS pick and Bowman went on to capture the win at Richmond. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, has also nailed at least seven of the top 10 finishers in seven of the last 13 races.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

For NASCAR at Texas 2021, McClure is high on Kyle Busch at $12,000 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings. Busch is one of a handful of active drivers who can call themselves All-Star Race champions as he won in 2017. This year, he's performing his best as of late with four top-five finishes over his last six races. One of those finishes was a Kansas win on his 36th birthday to extend his streak of 17 straight seasons with at least one win, one short of Richard Petty's all-time record.

Few drivers have experienced the kind of success at all levels on a single track as Busch has at Texas Motor Speedway. He's won there five times on the Truck Series, nine times on the Xfinity Series and four times on the Cup Series. This includes his last NASCAR at Texas race in October when he led for 90 laps on the way to capturing the checkered flag at the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes stacking Busch with Martin Truex Jr. ($13,000 on FanDuel, $9,100 on DraftKings), who has three wins this Cup Series season and finished runner-up in his last race at Texas Motor Speedway. That race was one of five top-five NASCAR at Texas finishes in Truex's career and he's led for 673 laps at the iconic track.

Few cars can compete with Truex's No. 19 as he's had the second-most fastest laps (362) on the Cup Series. The vehicle is always in competition for the checkered flag as Truex ranks third in both the percentage of laps in the top 15 (85.9) and the percentage of laps led (14.8). This Cup Series season, Truex was the first driver to two wins, the first to three wins and it wouldn't be a surprise if he was the first to cross the finish line at the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday's 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR at Texas.