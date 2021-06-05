The NASCAR Cup Series continues at Sonoma Raceway this Sunday for the 2021 Toyota Save Mart 350. The green flag drops at 4 p.m. ET on this road course and Hendrick Motorsports will look to continue its recent run after team members claimed the last three races. That includes Alex Bowman three weeks ago at Dover as well as Chase Elliott emerging victorious two weeks ago at COTA. Teammate Kyle Larson won last week but with him on the NASCAR at Sonoma pole, will a lack of passing upside hurt his NASCAR DFS value for the 2021 Toyota Save Mart 350?

If Larson's pole position scares you off, then perhaps using Bowman and Elliott as NASCAR DFS stacks could be a winning formula? Both drivers have finished in the top 10 in each of their last three races entering the 2021 Toyota Save Mart 350.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro.

In April, McClure had Alex Bowman listed as his top NASCAR DFS pick and Bowman went on to capture the win at Richmond. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, has also nailed at least seven of the top 10 finishers in six of the last 12 races.

Top 2021 Toyota Save Mart 350 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Sonoma 2021, McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr. at $14,000 on FanDuel and $10,900 on DraftKings. Truex Jr. is the two-time defending champion at Sonoma, winning in 2018 and 2019 as last year's race was cancelled. He also won in 2013 as he's one of just three drivers with at least three NASCAR at Sonoma wins.

The veteran driver has also been extremely successful in his 16th season at NASCAR's top level. He sits sixth in Cup Series standings and is the only driver with three victories this season. All of his advanced metrics check out as well as he has the second-most fastest laps (356), the third-most laps led (627) and ranks third in the percentage of laps in the top 15 (85.8).

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Kyle Larson ($12,500 on FanDuel, $9,700 on DraftKings), who won at Charlotte last week and gets his fourth straight NASCAR at Sonoma pole. Larson grew up just outside of Sonoma and would love to get a win at his home track. His best finish at Sonoma was 10th place when the race was last held in 2019.

Larson returns home hotter than any driver in NASCAR as he's finished four straight races inside the top two. He now has eight top-five finishes this season and has moved up to second place in the Cup Series standings. Larson has a big lead in the most laps led (1,105) as no other driver has more than 754 laps with the lead. With the way he's been driving over the last month, Larson is a steal at these prices for your NASCAR DFS lineups.

How to set 2021 NASCAR at Sonoma DFS lineups

