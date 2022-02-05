The 2022 Daytona 500 is just a couple of weeks away but NASCAR fans will have their eyes on the West Coast this week for what should be a spectacular made-for-TV event. The 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will be run on a quarter-mile asphalt track built inside of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which has been open since 1923 and has hosted five Super Bowls, the World Series and USC Trojans football. Nobody in the NASCAR DFS driver pool has ever raced on this brand-new track and they'll also have the added challenge of trying to configure NASCAR's new next-gen setups.

That's going to make setting NASCAR DFS lineups a struggle, but leaning heavily on the drivers with short-track backgrounds on what is going to be an incredibly tight, flat track could be beneficial. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday night, but there will be practice, qualifying and multiple heat races before the 150-lap feature. Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at the Coliseum DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's top NASCAR DFS picks produced in a big way during the 2021 NASCAR season. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last year, including five of Kyle Larson's wins. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen some huge returns.

For NASCAR at the Coliseum, McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr. ($9,500 on DraftKings). The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion has 31 career cup wins, but a victory at the Clash has eluded him throughout his career. Truex raced karts on a quarter-mile track in New Jersey growing up and got his start racing modifieds as an 18-year-old at a 1/3-mile track as well.

Since becoming one of NASCAR's most notable stars, he's captured six short-track wins. That includes three wins at Martinsville, where he also has 15 top-10 finishes in 32 career cup starts. Truex will have the benefit of one of the most successful teams in NASCAR in his corner and you can expect Truex and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates to contend in Los Angeles.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Denny Hamlin ($9,800 on DraftKings). Martinsville is currently NASCAR's shortest track at 0.526 miles and Hamlin has fared incredibly well at that venue, winning five times and recording 22 top-10 finishes in 32 career NASCAR Cup Series starts.

Hamlin has a total of 10 victories in his cup career on tracks that are less than a mile and that short-track acumen should aid him on what is going to be an incredibly tight track on Sunday. The 41-year-old was a kart racer as a youngster and race late-models as a teenager, so this should be a throwback for the NASCAR veteran.

How to set 2022 NASCAR at the Coliseum DFS lineups

