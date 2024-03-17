Chris Buescher has two wins on short tracks in his career, including a victory at Bristol in 2022. He will look for another on Sunday in the 2024 Food City 500. He finished fourth on the dirt last spring, but the race is moving back to concrete this year. Buescher has four top-eight finishes in his last five Bristol tries overall, so he could be one of the top NASCAR DFS picks on Sunday. Should you add him to your NASCAR DFS lineups for NASCAR at Bristol?

Kyle Larson has the best average finishing position at Bristol Motor Speedway since 2021. He has eight top-10 finishes in his last nine Bristol races, but should you build your 2024 Food City 500 DFS strategy around him? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Food City 500 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Bristol DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 16 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Food City 500 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Bristol, McClure is high on Denny Hamlin ($13,500 on FanDuel and $11,200 on DraftKings). He is the most recent winner at Bristol, leading 142 laps from a front-row starting position last fall. He has posted three straight top-10 finishes on concrete at this track and has six top-10 finishes in his last eight attempts at Bristol.

Hamlin had mixed results when Bristol switched to dirt for the spring races, so he will be pleased that the track is moving back to concrete. He finished eighth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway two weeks ago before narrowly missing out another top-10 finish last week.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Christopher Bell ($13,000 on FanDuel and $11,000 on DraftKings). Bell has been on fire at this track since the Next Gen car arrived, including a win on dirt last spring. He also has finishes of third and fourth in his last two attempts on the Bristol concrete, leading more than 140 laps in both of those races.

Bell finished third at Daytona last month and is coming off his first win of the season at Phoenix Raceway last weekend. He moved up to 12th in the Cup Series standings with that win, and his recent success at Bristol suggests that he can make another move this weekend. Bell has won at seven different tracks in his young career, making him a versatile driver to include in DFS lineups on Sunday. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2024 NASCAR at Bristol DFS lineups

